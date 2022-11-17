Five Orang Asli families stranded due to landslide

SEREMBAN: Some 25 people from five families in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Raya here are stranded following a landslide that cut off road links to the village.

Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said the landslide occurred following heavy rain last night which also resulted in a power outage in the village.

“Currently, the electricity supply has not been restored yet in the village and work is in progress to remove the soil and fallen trees. There is no report of a casualty and the APM team is still monitoring the area,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in another incident, he said some 60 students and teachers in several schools in Port Dickson were sent to Pekan Linggi and the Permatang Pasir Mosque at about 11 am today due to flash floods causing several roads to be underwater.

He said the situation forced the affected schools to close early and the students and teachers were moved to higher ground to avoid being stranded.

However, the rain has subsided and the weather is getting brighter,“ he said.-Bernama