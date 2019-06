MELAKA: Five police personnel have been remanded for five days to assist investigations into allegations they received bribes amounting to about RM6,000 last March.

The remand order until June 29 against the suspects aged between 25 and 50 was issued by Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim at the Melaka Court Complex, Ayer Keroh here today.

The five suspects who are attached to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at Jasin district police headquarters were detained after they gave their statements at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at Alai, Jasin near here, between 5pm and 11pm yesterday.

The remand was applied to assist investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000 or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier the five suspects comprising an inspector, two constables and two corporals arrived at the court compounds at 11.15am escorted by MACC officers and staff.

It is understood that the RM6,000 bribe was as inducement not to take action against a 30-year-old man for possessing ketum juice.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail when contacted confirmed the remand against the five suspects. — Bernama