Five premises owners compounded for MCO violations in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Five owners of premises in the state have been issued with a RM1,000 compound each for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Terengganu branch director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said these five owners of premises were found to have violated the SOP despite several public announcements were made.

He said in the operation carried out yesterday, the three errant owners were in Kemaman while the other two were in Kuala Terengganu.

“They are compounded for violating the directives stipulated under MCO period, namely, under Regulation 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

“Among offences committed were failure to provide equipment to record customers’ personal details and failure to provide body temperature scanners,” he said in a statement today.

Hence, he urged business owners and the public to always comply with the SOP to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to avoid stern action being taken against them. — Bernama