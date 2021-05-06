Five Ramadan bazaars at LRT stations to close from Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Five Ramadan bazaars at Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations in Selangor will be closed starting this Saturday following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in six districts in the state.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today, said the five bazaars were at the Kelana Jaya, Glenmarie, Pandan Indah, Cempaka and Putra Heights stations which started operations on April 13.

“The bazaar at the Cempaka LRT station had been closed earlier on May 1 after the location was listed among the high-risk areas based on the report issued by the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE),” the statement read.

However, according to Prasarana, the bazaar at the Damai LRT station which is located in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur will operate as usual.

“Prasarana would like to thank all visitors and traders who have supported this initiative despite having to face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.-Bernama