Five stilt houses, grocery shop in Semporna razed in fire

SEMPORNA: Five stilt houses and a grocery shop in Kampung Panji here were destroyed in a fire yesterday evening.

However, quick action from the fire brigade with the help of the villagers managed to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to dozens of other houses.

A spokesman for the Semporna Fire and Rescue Station Operations Control Centre when contacted said an emergency call was received at about 6.07 pm and the fire was brought under control at 7.54 pm.

“So far no injuries or fatalities have been reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Tawau, stilt house in Kampung Sri Aman, Jalan Apas collapsed while two houses in Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah were damaged in a storm that occurred late last night.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Department chief Madzlan Sarman said, however, no lives were lost in the incident. -Bernama