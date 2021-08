KAJANG: A man in his 40’s was stabbed and battered to death by several men in full public view opposite an apartment in Taman Taragon Puteri, Batu 9, Cheras here on Monday.

Videos of the assault taken by motorists and residents of an adjacent apartment were shared in the social media today and showed at least three attackers who arrived in a four-wheel drive pick-up truck involved in the murder.

An unknown woman is seen shielding the victim and warding off blows from the attackers.

However, the attackers continued assaulting the victim with sharp objects and bricks.

The assault did not stop even after a security guard believed to be from the nearby apartment intervened.

Another video shows an attempt to drag the victim into their vehicle but they fail to do so as the man struggles to break free.

The woman is believed to have passed out after the attackers fled the scene.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said police were alerted to the attack at about 6.45pm and on arriving at the scene, the victim was found covered in blood.

He said paramedics who arrived later pronounced the man dead.

Mohd Zaid said a special operation was launched soon after and until 3.30pm today five suspects aged between 39 and 48 were arrested.

“We suspect the motive behind the murder is related to debts. Based on the injuries suffered by the victim, we believe he was attacked with knives and bricks.” he said.

Police urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer of the case ASP Mohd Radze Jamudi at the Kajang district police headquarters.