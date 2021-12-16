Five teenage boys arrested for bullying schoolmate

JOHOR BAHRU: Five 16-year-old boys were arrested around Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor Bahru over their suspected involvement in the bullying of a secondary school student in Muar district, last Thursday (Dec 9).

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the five were arrested today around Kuala Sungai Baru, Melaka, Kajang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

He said that a police report was lodged yesterday over the alleged bullying of a 14-year-old male secondary school student by senior students at his school in Muar district.

“Following the incident, the victim suffered swelling in the vicinity of his left ribcage and had received treatment at a hospital.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident stemmed from some senior students who were dissatisfied with the attitude of the victim and his friends, causing them to be bullied,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

All the boys will be remanded today at the Muar Court.

The case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both if found guilty, he said.

“The police are serious about criminal cases involving students, especially bullying in schools and will not compromise with any party involved,“ Zaharudin said.-Bernama