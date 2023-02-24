Five tonnes of relief items sent to Turkiye, Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has sent over five tonnes of relief and basic aid items to victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

MRCS also mobilised its members as part of a rapid assessment team to meet the need for emergency shelter, life-sustaining items and health support in the impacted and surrounding areas.

Its secretary-general Hakim Hamzah said the items, such as food, tents, blankets, sleeping bags and medicine, were sent from Kuala Lumpur to the two countries through a special mission by the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

“As of (Feb 23), we raised a total of RM159,553.67 via an MRCS appeal for Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims. We will be sending additional items to the countries in response to their increasing and desperate humanitarian needs.”

Hakim said according to the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) organisation, more than 5,000 of its staff and volunteers have been working around the clock since the first day of the earthquake.

“Over 870 vehicles are being used to send 3,800,000 relief packages, including nutritional items, to 500 distribution points daily.

“The deployment is a cooperation between the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry, National Disaster Management Agency and our Red Cross and Red Crescent partners in Turkey and Syria.

“According to TRC, it provides 4,000,000 hot meals daily to over 323,000 evacuees sheltered at public facilities in 11 affected provinces in Turkey.

“This would cost us around US$6 (RM25) per meal daily for each beneficiary. TRC encourages monetary donations through official accounts, as this would provide Turkish authorities with the flexibility to purchase the required items,” he said.

Hakim added that local businesses such as Blackmores (Malaysia), KPJ Healthcare Berhad and PrimaValet have joined the aid initiative by pledging support of cash donations, services and the provision of urgently needed relief items.

Meanwhile, MRCS national chairperson Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah urged businesses and individuals to join the humanitarian relief and recovery efforts in Turkiye and Syria.

“Apart from helping the two countries with immediate relief, we will plan with Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent for a long-term response to their humanitarian needs.

“We need volunteers who have experience in the medical and engineering fields to assist us on the ground. We wish to also express our heartfelt gratitude to donors in support of our initiative,” she said.

As of yesterday, the earthquake recorded a death toll of almost 44,000 and millions have been displaced.

The earthquake was the strongest to hit Turkiye in the last 100 years, and the most significant to strike the country’s southeast region.

Those who wish to contribute to the appeal can transfer funds to the MRCS Maybank account (5144 2210 2657), with the swift code MBBEMYKLXXX and the reference “Turkiye Syria Appeal”.