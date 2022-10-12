Five working papers to combat cost of living to be tabled in NACOOL meeting

JOHOR BAHRU: Five working papers to tackle problems arising from the people’s cost of living will be presented at the meeting of the National Action Council on the Cost of Living (NACCOL) scheduled on Tuesday.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the meeting would be attended by 15 ministries which are members of NACCOL, is expected to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Ministry of Transport, MAFS (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security), KPDN (Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry) and the Ministry of Science and Technology are among the ministries that will present their respective papers involving cost of living issues in the country.

“After the NACCOL meeting, we will tell you what the decisions made as the issue has become one of the hot topics or discussions and it has become the Prime Minister’s major mission to address the matter together,“ he told reporters after a Circumcision Programme at Jamek Al-Mizan Kempas Mosque here today.

Salahuddin said after the meeting, KPDN will hold a meeting with MAFS on the same day to discuss the issues on the supply of subsidised eggs and packet cooking oil in the market.

“This meeting is important for the two ministries to work together to ensure that the food supply chain runs smoothly, apart from carefully examining what is causing disruption to the supply chain,“ he said.

The Pulai MP said that after the two meetings, he would hold a meeting with the players in the subsidised egg and cooking oil industry to identify the real situation and get the latest information regarding the supply of these two items.

On Nov 27, Anwar reportedly ordered NACCOL to analyse and investigate the implications of the subsidy within two weeks.-Bernama