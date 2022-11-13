Five-year wait to end for PR1MA Rantau homebuyers

SEREMBAN: The five-year wait of 742 buyers of PR1MA homes in Residensi Bandar Ekar, Rantau, is set to end as the project is expected to be fully completed in March next year.

Expressing his joy, an assistant professor of a college, Dr Tay Ching En Marcus, 34, said this could reduce his financial burden and allow him to realise his wedding dream, which was postponed in 2019 since the house could not be occupied yet.

“Then, we used to have regular meetings with the Housing and Local Government Ministry, and we also have a Telegram group with other buyers to discuss any problems that arose. I don’t know why the construction was abandoned.

“However, PR1MA informed us that the project will be completed in March next year, so I’m confident that we will get our house key soon, and I can also proceed with my wedding,” he told reporters after a meeting with Rantau assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan here.

The project, which involved 766 units of single and double-storey houses, kicked off in 2017 and was supposed to be completed in January 2019.

A representative of PR1MA Corporation Malaysia, Noorazli Haron, said the project is now 80.96 per cent complete.

Another buyer, S. Thanaletchimy, 41, said the good news was much awaited, considering that she has to bear a financial burden, including a housing loan of almost RM900 a month for the house that has yet to be completed.

“Once I receive the new house, I no longer need to pay rent for my current residence. I really hope the project will be completed according to schedule. I was 35 when I applied, and now I’m already 41, but I still cannot occupy my own house,” said the teacher at a school in Port Dickson.

Meanwhile, Mohamad urged the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) to review the monthly instalments, so buyers only have to pay according to the project’s completion rate.

“They cannot charge as if the house is completed. Follow the bank system, not the sales and purchase agreement. I ask this based on humanity. Buyers are already facing a heavy burden because the house is not ready, but they have to pay their instalments and rental property,” he said.-Bernama