Fixed Broadband Package: Service quality needs to be improved in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package announced today should be supported by effective measures to improve the quality of internet service, especially in the rural areas in Sabah.

The majority of Sabahans said that the package would enable the B40 group and other target groups to have high-speed broadband internet, but it would not mean much if the internet coverage still did not reach a satisfactory level.

Sabah West Coast Smart Consumers Association president David Chan said internet access in Sabah which is currently still at an unsatisfactory level is feared to be the main constraint to the package’s objective of providing affordable broadband internet services to the Sabahans.

He said it would be very difficult to see the impact of the package on the lives of the target groups in Sabah if they could not enjoy the service properly due to poor internet service.

“I hope that the government will be able to improve the internet access by constructing more towers outside the city so that the target groups can enjoy the incentives from the government,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Earlier today, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a statement, announced the introduction of the package which is aimed at helping the B40 households, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens to enjoy broadband services at a lower price.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Lizan Mat Sittim, 30, a person with disabilities, said the package allows target groups including the disabled community to enjoy affordable internet facilities and not miss out on the virtual world because nowadays more people are using the internet.

Housewife Affidah Othman, 43, is of the view that the package that offers internet services with speeds of up to 30 Mbps along with unlimited data that costs only RM69 a month would help her save up to RM20, compared with the current package at RM89. However, she still wants to see steps to be taken by the telecommunication companies (telcos) to ensure the package a success.

“Telcos need to move in line with the commitment shown by the government on this issue. It doesn’t mean much if the government tries to introduce this package but the telcos’ services are still bad. I want to wait and see what Telcos plan to do next,” she said. -Bernama