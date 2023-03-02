Fixed Internet Broadband Package good to reduce cost of living: S’wak consumer body

KUCHING: The Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package is a good initiative to bring down the cost of living for targeted groups, said Consumer Voice Association of Sarawak vice-president Philip Ng.

He said the broadband package priced at RM69 a month was seen as affordable and provided opportunities for vulnerable groups to have cheaper internet access amidst the rising price of goods now.

“It gives a positive impact to B40 families looking for a more affordable package, especially when internet has become a necessity. It shows that the government is concerned about getting the B40 group involved in the digital world,“ he told Bernama today.

Ng also said the government needed to implement initiatives to improve internet access, especially in Sarawak, to ensure that broadband internet can be enjoyed by all strata of society.

Meanwhile, housewife Georgia Seli, 53, said the newly unveiled package was attractive and she was considering installing a broadband facility for all in her family to use.

She said her house did not have any broadband line yet because she could not afford the service as she had to save for other needs of her two school-going children.

“The monthly internet subscriptions for my two children, myself and my husband now amount to RM300. Thankfully, this package will allow low-income earners like us to make smarter and more cost-effective choices,“ she said.

University student Irene Phang Wan Tin, 20, said if her parents subscribed to the package, it would be easier for her to contact them via internet calls at any time without worrying about expensive monthly charges.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix), in a statement today, said the package was aimed at helping B40 households, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens enjoy broadband services at a lower price.

He said the package offers internet services with speeds of up to 30 Mbps along with unlimited data at only RM69 a month. It will be available from March onwards on a 24-month subscription contract.

Fahmi said the package would be introduced with the cooperation of fixed broadband service providers Telekom Malaysia (TM), CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, YTL, Time Berhad and Astro. -Bernama