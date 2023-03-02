Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package to ease burden of target groups

KUALA LUMPUR: Certainly worth it! That’s the reaction of most of the target groups, including the B40 housholds, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens who will enjoy the Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package starting this March.

In line with the government’s commitment to reduce the people’s cost of living, the package offers internet services with speeds of up to 30 Mbps with a 24-month subscription contract along with unlimited data that costs only RM69 a month.

The price is 22 per cent cheaper than the price of other packages available with the same specifications, which is around RM89 which means that the people will be able to save RM480 throughout the contract period

In MELAKA, part-time tuition teacher Ruhaila Ismail, 34, said the package would definitely help her to conduct more extra classes online.

“Most importantly, the package which has an unlimited data plan is offered at a very reasonable price. So I don’t have to worry about running out of data when conducting online classes or while looking for information to be used during teaching and learning sessions,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

In KEDAH, Consumers’ Association of Kedah president Mohamad Yusrizal Yusof welcomed the move by the government to introduce the package which he said would be able to ease the burden of the target groups.

“Internet access has become a necessity for many people now, to conduct their daily business such as paying bills or dealing with various agencies,” he said.

In PENANG, online trader Norhasnida Adnan, 42, said the package could help her to save money on her monthly internet bill and would enable her to boost social media marketing efforts.

“Every month I pay more than RM100 for internet data, but with this package we will save a lot, even my children can also use the same data with high-speed internet access,” said the mother of three.

In PAHANG, pensioner Razali Kasim, 65, said the initiative proves that the government is concerned and aware that the people are indeed in need of internet access in their daily lives.

He said the offer of unlimited data with a payment of RM69 a month would benefit consumers of various backgrounds, especially the B40 group.

“It’s a good offer for the people, because we all know that using the phone and internet is not cheap and it’s a necessity for everyone nowadays,” said Razali who lives in Kuantan.

Meanwhile in TERENGGANU, the introduction of the package is good news to single mother Rabiatul Adawiyah Zakaria, 38, from Flat Kondo Rakyat Kuala Ibai, who has long been interested in subscribing to a fixed line internet service for her two children’s schoolwork.

She said the pre-paid internet plan that she is using now is quite expensive which is about RM150 a month which was quite a burden for her as a restaurant assistant. -Bernama