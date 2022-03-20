Fizz goes out for 150 pub-goers

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 150 pub-goers who allegedly failed to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures under the fourth phase of the national recovery plan were fined RM1,000 each past midnight on Sunday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said today that police conducted checks at two nightspots on Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Bukit Bintang to enforce compliance of the SOP at 12.30am.

He said 162 people including 75 women and two foreign men aged between 18 and 65 were held at both entertainment centres and were fined RM1,000 each.

Noor Dellhan said the two foreigners were also arrested for offences related to the Immigration Act.

He said police will step up checks at such centres and urged the public to continue observing the SOP.