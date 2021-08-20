Flag-bearer duty will fire me up: Bonnie

KUALA LUMPUR: National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (pix) is all pumped up after being chosen as one of the two flag bearers at the opening of the Tokyo Paralympics.

He said the responsibility entrusted upon him was a great honour although he will only be making his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

“I hope my duty to carry the Jalur Gemilang at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics can ignite my spirit to do my level best,” he told Bernama today.

Regarded as the main challenger for medals in the over-72-kilogramme (kg) men’s category, world record holder Bonny, however, prefers not to think of medals so as to avoid putting pressure on himself when he competes at the Tokyo International Forum on Aug 28.

The pint-sized Badang from Sarawak also refused to take his opponents in Tokyo lightly, among them 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Rasool Mohsin of Iraq, 2017 world champion Hu Peng of China and Nigerian Nnamdi Innocent.

Bonnie, who began representing the country in 2017, said his final preparations were progressing well, adding that he is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on Saturday (Aug 21).

Bonnie broke the world record for the men’s over-72kg category at the 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup in the United Arab Emirates en route to winning gold in June, thus erasing the previous mark of 229kg set by Iran’s Roohallah Rostami at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

On Wednesday, Bonnie and para athlete Siti Nooriasah Mohamad Arifin were named as Malaysia’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Aug 24 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Apart from Bonnie and Siti Nooriasah, three other athletes, namely 2016 Rio gold medallist Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (athletics); 2019 world champion S. Suresh (archery) and 2017 Asean Para Games gold medallist Abu Samah Borhan (wheelchair tennis), would also take part in the opening ceremony march past.

Bonnie would also have Jong Yee Khie for company in powerlifting as the latter will be competing in the over-107kg category on Aug 30.

The 22 national para athletes will compete in nine sports at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which are scheduled to end on Sept 5. – Bernama

BIODATA

Full name: Bonnie Bunyau Gustin

Age: 22

Date of birth: June 3, 1999

Place of birth: Serian, Sarawak

Hobby: Playing video games

Best achievements: 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup champion in UAE; and 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup champion in Bangkok, Thailand.