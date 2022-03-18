Flash Express Malaysia aims to create 10,000 jobs this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash Malaysia Express Sdn Bhd, a unit under Thailand-based e-commerce logistics services company Flash Group, aims to create 10,000 job opportunities in Malaysia this year.

Chief executive officer Di Wei Jie said of the total job creation, 75 per cent of manpower will be in the front liner services, 10 per cent for warehouses, and 15 per cent in the corporate line.

“We started operations on Oct 25, 2021, with a single hub in Klang, Selangor, and currently we have a workforce size of around 4,000,” he told a press conference after the Flash Malaysia Express official launching ceremony here today.

He said Flash Express Malaysia is driven by three main services, namely free door to door pick-up, low cash on delivery rate and 365 days delivery operations with no holidays.

“To date, Flash Express Malaysia has expanded its business rapidly and procured 10 hubs (eight in Peninsular Malaysia, and one each in Sabah and Sarawak) and 100 service points nationwide.

“We are now servicing across Malaysia, making about 30,000 deliveries every day,” he added.

Di also noted that the company has plans to establish about five more hubs with over 300 service points nationwide in 2022, driven by the growing number of deliveries each day.

Earlier in his speech, Di said Flash Express Malaysia is committed to ensuring the quality of a professional team, being recognised as a core value-driven organisation and uplifting to a good governance company.

“E-commerce in Malaysia is experiencing robust growth. As such, the company is determined to provide a quality courier service to the customer with due care and responsibility.

“Our business expansion in Malaysia does not only help to stimulate Malaysia’s economy, but we are also committed to contributing positively and providing jobs opportunities in Malaysia,” he said.

Flash Group become Thailand’s first unicorn startup last year after just three years into operations. - Bernama