Flash flood preparedness notice issued for four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a flash flood preparedness notice for four states involving Pahang, Selangor, Johor and Sarawak.

In a statement issued as of 5 pm today, DID said the notice was based on the rainfall forecast information from the Numerical Weather Prediction model by the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the Southeastern AsiaOceania Flash Flood Guidance System.

According to the information, there is a risk of flash floods in some locations in the event of a significant heavy rain or thunderstorm within 12 hours of the notice being issued.

DID said the locations at risk in Pahang are Kampung Janglau 1, 2 and 3, Kampung Serinkin, Kampung Setajam, Kampung Pianggu and Kampung Sarang Tiong in the Rompin district.

As for Selangor, the locations are Kampung Delek, Jalan Kebun Nenas, Kampung Jawa, Taman Melawis, Teluk Pulai, Taman Petaling, Taman Sentosa, Taman Saujana, Taman Rashna, Kampung Bukit Naga, Batu 8 Jalan Bukit Kemuning and Pandamaran in the Klang district.

The locations involved in Johor are Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Semaloi, Kampung Asli Labong, Sungai Padang, Kampung Kuria Batu 4 and Mukim Triang in the Mersing district; and Kampung Bugis, Batu 6, Kampung Parit Jerman, Kampung Penerok, Jalan Makam, Kampung Penghulu Bakar, Kampung Permas and Kampung Parit Sulaiman in Pontian.

In Sarawak, the locations at risk are Kampung Batu Kitang, Batu Kitang KM10, Kampung Stenggang, Kampung Mambong, Kampung Bratan and Kampung Selampit (Kuching); and Taman Duranda Mas, Kampung Duras Batu 16 and 17, Jalan Kuching-Tapah Lama, Jalan Kampung Batu Gong and Siburan Bazaar (Serian).

The department said the preparedness notice was issued to enable all residents, especially those living in high-risk areas, to be on alert for any possibility of flash floods during that period.

“Please follow the instructions issued by the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,” the statement read.

The public can visit https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook page @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter account @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information. -Bernama