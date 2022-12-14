Flash flood risk notice issued for five states over next 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perak and Penang are at risk of flash floods within 24 hours in the event of significant heavy rain or thunderstorms, the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s (JPS) National Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (PRABN) said.

In a notice issued at 4 pm today, PRABN said four districts in Johor with locations at risk of flash floods were Plentong; Kota Tinggi (Sedili Besar, Sedili Kechil, Tanjung Surat, Ulu Sungai Sedili Besar); Mersing (Bandar Padang Endau, Padang Endau, Triang); and Muar (Bandar Maharani, Jalan Bakri, Ayer Baloi) and all surroundings areas.

In Kedah, the districts affected are Bandar Baharu involving the town area, Lubuk Buntar town, Sungai Kecil and its surrounding areas.

In Pahang, four districts are affected, namely Kuantan (Kuantan town, Kuala Kuantan, Pulau Manis, Sungai Karang); Maran (Maran town, Chenor, Pekan); Pekan (Bebar, Langgar, Pekan, Dong); Rompin and all surrounding areas.

As for Perak, the three districts affected are Hillir Perak (Changkat Jong, Durian Sebatang); Kerian (Bagan Serai, Kuala Kurau, Parit Buntar); Larut, Matang and Selama (Bukit Gantang); and Perak Tengah (Bota, Layang Layang, Pasir Salak).

The ‘hotspot’ locations in Penang, meanwhile are Seberang Perai Selatan district (Mukim 11, Mukim 7, Nibong Tebal) and the surrounding areas.

The notice of preparedness was issued to enable all residents, especially in risk areas, to be aware of the possibility of flash floods during that period.

PRABN advised the public to comply with the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies.

The public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information and updates.-Bernama