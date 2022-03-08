Flash flood: Victims praise quick action by authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: The early warning issued by government agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) clearly helped reduce the impact of losses to residents hit by flash floods in the capital yesterday.

Several victims met by Bernama said with the swift warning, it allowed them to make prompt preparations, including saving important documents and electrical goods from damage.

They also praised the preparations made at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) which they said was equipped with all the basic necessities.

A resident of Kampung Pasir Baru in Jalan Klang Lama, Norihah Mohd Isa, 54, said in the incident, she saw that the rescue teams were ready with complete equipment to evacuate residents to the PPS at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Saraswathy which is located nearby despite the water rising just past ankle level.

“They (members of the rescue team) warned that the water level of the Klang River behind this village was rising and advised residents to be ready to evacuate.

“When they said that, I started packing important items such as documents and place light electrical appliances in a high place and only the refrigerator, washing machine and chairs were exposed to water yesterday,“ said the resident of 30 years in the village.

Another resident, Mokhtar Abd Rahman, 55, who was relocated to PPS SJKT Saraswathy, said the actions of the relevant agencies in making initial preparations had reduced the stress that flood victims had to face.

“Otherwise, the victims would have to go through the same experience as the floods last December,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Pasir Baru Residents Association Committee member Zaman Zawawi, 53, said the work to evacuate flood-hit villagers yesterday went smoothly with the cooperation of police and firefighters.

“The close cooperation between the residents’ association and the two agencies could be seen yesterday where the rescue team knew which lanes were badly affected and who needed rescue immediately and which houses had the elderly and small children who needed to be given priority,“ said Zaman who has lived in the village since 1988.

Meanwhile, Rokiah Abdul Hamid, 60 who was a flood victim in Kampung Perik, Kampung Baru here, said in her area, firefighters and Kuala Lumpur City Hall staff were present to instruct residents to get ready to move to the PPS.

“They came about 20 minutes after the heavy rain. After they warned me, I quickly packed important items to perch in a high place in the house and they also helped my family to move to the PPS,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a survey in the two villages found that the floods had fully receded and many residents took the opportunity to wash and tidy up their homes.-Bernama