Flash floods cause havoc in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi

JAKARTA: Several hours of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in the city of Parepare, South Sulawesi last night, local media reported.

At least two people were missing after a landslide hit Kesuma Timur Road, located on the southwest coast of Sulawesi.

Areas that were severely impacted were namely Lumpue, Lappadde and Lemoe with over a hundred homes and public facilities flooded.

People fled or were evacuated from their homes and public premises by the district’s disaster mitigation agency (BPBD) around 8pm central Indonesian time.

Several viral videos on social media showed hospital patients being evacuated and a family trapped inside the flooded house.

The names of the victims involved in the flash flood have been registered by the BPBD.

Five people were killed in flash floods set off by torrential rains that swamped the Manado City area in North Sulawesi last month. -Bernama