Flash floods hit Kajang, situation under control

PETALING JAYA: Several cases of flash floods were reported in Kajang.

This was confirmed by a statement from the Selangor Fire and Rescue department.

The department said the first flash flood was reported at the Glen Court Apartments in Bandar Sg Long at 5.19pm, while the second was reported at a public housing area in Taman Lembah Mewah at 5.35pm.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said the flood situation around Jalan Semenyih is under control.

It said the flood situation is believed to be caused by blocked water drainage, adding that the water levels in the affected areas have subsided.