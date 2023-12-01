Flash floods hit Kampung Sahom in Kampar, one PPS opened

IPOH: One temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened in Kampung Sahom, Kampar to shelter 86 people after flash floods hit the village at midnight yesterday.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said as of 11 am, the 86 people from 23 families are currently taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sahom Kampar after being affected by the flash floods due to heavy rain since yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the State Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) also recorded a warning level of 10 metres to 13.8 metres of the Sungai Perak at the Sungai Kinta Station at Tanjung Tualang Weir. The Public Works Department also said that the A119 Kuala Dipang - Chenderiang state road was closed due to debris and fallen trees.

Road users can use an alternative route via Federal Road FT001. -Bernama