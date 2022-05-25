Flash floods hit several parts in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas and roads in the nation's capital are flooded following heavy rain that started around 10 am today.

Among the affected areas are Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Imbi, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bulatan Dato, Kampung Periuk and Jalan Duta Mas.

According to a statement from the Kuala Lumpur Police, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Raja, Jalan Pudu and Jalan Maharajalela are also inundated by floodwaters.

However, all the roads are still accessible to vehicles, it said.

“Roads that were previously closed, namely Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Kampung Periuk, Lorong Raja Mahadi and Jalan Ampang are now open to all vehicles after the floodwaters receded,“ read the statement.-Bernama