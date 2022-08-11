Flash floods hit Shah Alam following continuous rain

SHAH ALAM: Flash floods have hit several areas in Shah Alam following heavy rain this evening.

This was confirmed by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

It was learned that the areas affected in Shah Alam include Section 32 and Taman Sri Muda, which saw deadly floods in December last year.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rain and strong wind for the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia until Nov 11.

“This could potentially cause continuous rain which can lead to heavy rain and strong winds on the east coast until Nov 11.

“At the same time, states along the west coast of the Peninsular and Sarawak are also expected to experience more heavy rain and thunderstorms in the evening until night time,“ it said in a statement released at 3.30pm.