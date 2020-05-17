Flash floods in Felda Palong, nine families affected

JEMPOL: Nine families were affected after their houses were hit by flash floods in Felda Palong 1, here, last night.

Bahau Fire and Rescue Station senior fire officer II Sasaruddin Hashim said they received information about the incident at 10.53 pm and eight personnel were rushed to the location.

“When the team arrived, the victims were already waiting outside their houses for the water to subside.

“Their houses were inundated following heavy rains since 7.30 pm and clogged drainage is believed to have been the cause,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the victims were not relocated. -Bernama