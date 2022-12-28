Flash floods in KL to be given special attention: Nga Kor Ming

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has identified 25 flash flood ‘hot spots’ in the capital in an effort to overcome the problem.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said he had asked DBKL to give special attention and priority to flood mitigation projects and drainage system maintenance works for the purpose.

He said flash floods were a chronic problem that not only upset the people, but also affected the image of Kuala Lumpur.

“Immediate action must be taken especially during the monsoon season in our country,“ he said in a statement after receiving a courtesy visit from Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah at his office in Putrajaya today.

Nga said in the meeting, he also called for a monthly meeting to be held involving the mayor and members of parliament beginning in January, to find a way to overcome the issues in Kuala Lumpur for the well-being of city folk.

He said the need for DBKL to improve lighting in Kuala Lumpur, especially in tourist hotspots such as the Bukit Bintang Walk, Petaling Street and KLCC was also discussed in the meeting.

“DBKL is encouraged to cooperate with the private sector so that these strategic places are on a par with iconic city streets in the world such as Oxford Street in London, Orchard Road in Singapore and Ginza Street in Tokyo.

“DBKL’s role as a local authority also needs to be strengthened so that Kuala Lumpur can become a clean, beautiful, green and user-friendly city,“ he said, adding that DBKL should also take into account the building of jogging tracks and bicycle paths in the early stages of development planning to foster a healthy and fit lifestyle.-Bernama