Flash floods : Number of victims in Johor increases to 295

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flash flood victims in Johor has increased to 295 as of 12 noon today compared to 75 people recorded yesterday afternoon.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement informed that Kulai was the latest district to be hit where 159 people have been transferred to the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Batu relief centre.

All those seeking shelter at SMK Bukit Batu which opened since 6.30pm yesterday are residents of Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu.

“Another relief centre was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau, Kluang at 5.30pm yesterday to accommodate 41 victims from Kampung Sungai Linau.

“A total of 33 victims from Kampung Tengah, Renggam also in Kluang are still at SK Sri Kampung Renggam,“ read the statement today.

At the SK Melayu Raya relief centre in Pontian there are 62 victims from Kampung Sri Gambut, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Melayu Raya and Kampung Sri Menanti.

‘So far, four relief centres are operating to cater to flood evacuees in Pontian, Kluang and Kulai districts,” JPBD said.

Flash flooding was brought about in the state following heavy rains for over two hours since 10am yesterday.-Bernama