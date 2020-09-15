Flasher killed after showing private part to woman

ALOR GAJAH: A man was killed when slashed with a machete after he was alleged to have flashed his private part to a woman in an incident in Taman Pengkalan Indah last Sunday.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the incident started at about 9 pm when the victim, aged 25, and a friend was scolded for making noise in front of a house in the area.

“The victim and his friend then left, but returned to the place a few minutes later and a verbal exchange took place between them and two male occupants of the house.

“The victim then unzipped his pants and flashed his private part to the woman, who is the wife of one of the occupants in the house, resulting in a fight which ended with the victim being slashed several times on the back after a chase by the two house occupants. The victim’s friend managed to flee,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital and died at about 11 pm during treatment.

Following the incident, the police have arrested nine men, aged between 20 and 50, to facilitate investigation. -Bernama