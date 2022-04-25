Flight carrying remains of Ali Hamsa to arrive at KLIA today

KUALA LUMPUR: The flight carrying the remains of former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) the late Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa has been rescheduled and is expected to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today (April 25).

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), in a statement tonight, said that the remains will be taken to the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Precinct 3, Putrajaya, for the last rites at the Sheikh Daud Al-Fathoni Hall from 11 am to 1 pm.

“The funeral prayers will be held after the Zohor prayers at the Main Prayer Hall. The remains will be brought from Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque after the funeral prayers for the burial at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery, Putrajaya.

“Visitors who want to pay their last respects are advised to go to the Sheikh Daud Al-Fathoni Hall, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque from 11 am to 1 pm before the remains are taken to the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery, Putrajaya, at 1.30 pm,” read the statement.

The remains were originally scheduled to arrive at KLIA at 3 am on Monday (April 25), before being taken to the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.

Ali, 66, who served as the 13th KSN for six years from 2012, died at the Dublin Hospital, Ireland, on Thursday.-Bernama