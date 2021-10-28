Flight frequency to Sarawak to increase from Nov 1

KUCHING: Flight frequency to Sarawak will be increased from 89 to 223 flights weekly starting November 1, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said major airlines like the Malaysia Airlines Berhad, AirAsia Berhad and Malindo Airways have been notified by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) on the new flight frequency approval.

Lee said with the new arrangement, Kuching will see 114 flights per week from 44, Miri (from 19 to 40 per week), Sibu (from eight to 31 per week), Bintulu (from six to 24 per week), Limbang and Lawas (from five to seven per week) and Mulu (maintained at seven per week).

“The ministry strongly believes that with the new and more frequency as well as the schedule will ease the limitation of flights and reduce the airfare further,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said with the increase in flight frequency from outside Sarawak and no flight restriction within Sarawak as well as operating on full passenger-load capacity, there is no reason for the airlines to charge high airfare.

“We would like to remind all the airlines to exercise their social responsibility in these difficult times by not taking advantage of the travellers who are already experiencing hardship,” he added.-Bernama