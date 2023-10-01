Flight in India leaves over 50 passengers stranded on tarmac

NEW DELHI: India’s aviation regulator has asked domestic airline Go First for a report on how more than 50 passengers were forgotten on a bus on the tarmac in Bangalore while their flight took off for Delhi.

Around 55 passengers were stranded on the bus early Monday morning as their flight G8 116 left due to some miscommunication between the ground staff and crew, German Press Agency (dpa) reported, quoting a NDTV news channel report.

The passengers had their boarding passes and baggage tags but their luggage went off on the original flight while they were left behind.

A spokesman for Go First said the incident was being investigated. He said 53 passengers were taken on a later flight on a different airline, while two opted for refunds.

The passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi around four hours later, the Times of India newspaper reported. They were reportedly taken back to the terminal, issued fresh boarding passes and had to go through security all over again. -Bernama