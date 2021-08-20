Flood: 153 victims at six relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 153 people from 44 families are still being housed at six temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kedah, Perak and Penang as of this morning, following the floods that occurred since Wednesday.

In Kedah, two victims from one family are placed at the PPS in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Agama Yan, while 32 victims from six families are at two PPS in Bandar Baharu, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Salleh and SK Selama.

“Another PPS in Yan, namely SK Teroi, which was opened to accommodate COVID-19 patients, is still open despite the zero admission of flood evacuees at the moment. The PPS at SMK Lubuk Buntar also remains open,” the Kedah Civil Defence Force spokesperson said in a statement.

In Perak, 95 victims from 29 families in two districts are still being housed at two PPS.

“Seven victims from one family in Teluk Intan district were evacuated to SMK Smart Batu 8, Jalan Changkat Jong.

“In Taiping, 88 victims from 28 families are at the relief centre in SK Matang and they are still not allowed to go home due to the current flood situation,” the state Disaster Committee Secretariat spokesperson said.

In Penang, state Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said 24 victims from eight families were still taking shelter at the PPS in SK Jawi this morning, compared to 35 people yesterday evening.

“Eleven victims from three families were allowed to go home after floodwaters receded,” he told Bernama when contacted.-Bernama