Flood: 66 victims evacuated in Kunak, Sabah

KUNAK: A total of 66 residents from 13 families in Kampung Airport Tun Fuad here were evacuated to temporary relief shelters after their homes were flooded since this morning.

The Sabah disaster management committee secretariat said in a statement that all flood evacuees were taken to the relief centre at PPS Dewan Kampung Airport Tun Fuad here.

“A total of 20 men, 27 women, eight girls and 11 boys were evacuated,” the statement read.

Kunak is a district in the east coast of Sabah located around 470 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile Kunak fire and rescue station chief Mohammad Omarbatha said when contacted that they received a call about the floods at 4.17 am.

“Firefighters evacuated victims from flooded areas using boats and sent them to the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Airport Tun Fuad,“ he said.

He added that all evacuees were registered and their welfare was now supervised by the Sabah general welfare services department.-Bernama