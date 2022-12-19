Flood: 94 power substations in four Kelantan districts shut down

KOTA BHARU: Ninety four electricity substations in Kelantan were temporarily shut off in four districts namely Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Pasir Puteh following heavy rain and floods in the state.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Careline in a statement on its Facebook page today announced efforts are being made to ensure power supply in the affected areas would be restored in stages depending local conditions.

“For Kelantan, five substations involved are in Kota Bharu while eight are in Tanah Merah, 59 in Pasir Mas and 22 in Pasir Puteh,“ according to the statement .

TNB also reminded the people to be careful during heavy rain and stay away from inundated electricity installations.

“The power supply will be cut from substations in areas as floods turn more serious,“ said the statement.-Bernama