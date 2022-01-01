Flood assistance should not be made political issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The provision of aid and assistance to the people affected by recent massive floods should not be turned into a political issue, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff(pix) said.

“Volunteerism and providing assistance to those in need are righteous deeds and should not be turned into a political issue.

“As a big Malaysian Family with multi-racial, multi-religious people with different political ideologies, we have to be open and celebrate our differences.

“No matter what the colours and logos on their shirts represent, what’s important is the love and compassion they have for the victims, which is very commendable,” she said when interviewed in Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

She said the commendable deeds were not only evident among the Muslims, but also the non-Muslims, “which proved that we are in it together as one big family”.

Siti Zailah said the Social Welfare Department had mobilised over 3,000 personnel to ensure temporary shelters and wellbeing of the victims were taken care of with an allocation of RM35 million being allocated for the purpose.-Bernama