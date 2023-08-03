Flood: Batu Pahat still worst affected area with 27,774 victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Batu Pahat is still the district worst affected by the floods in Johor with 27,774 victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) as of this morning, while the situation in other districts is reported to be improving with a fine weather forecast for today.

As of 8 am today, there are 40,141 flood victims at 202 PPS in eight districts in JOHOR from 40,008 people yesterday.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, Batu Pahat was the worst affected district with 27,774 evacuees, followed by Muar (4,080 people) and Tangkak (2,536 people).

It also said the water level in 10 rivers exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Batu Pahat at Bekok Dam (in Batu Pahat); Sungai Muar at Bukit Kepong (Muar) and Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap (Segamat).

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin decreased to 598 people (159 families) this morning compared to 606 victims (162 families) at 8 pm yesterday, with all of them at five PPS.

One of the PPS, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Gajah has 203 people from 53 families.

The other PPS are at SK Parit Penghulu with 146 victims (35 families), SK Seri Mendapat (88 victims from 22 families), SK Sungai Rambai (99 victims from 25 families) and SK Parit Gantong (88 victims from 24 families).

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of flood victims remained at 2,268 people and they are at 16 PPS.

Of the total, 2,255 people, from 653 families, are at 15 PPS in Rompin, while the remaining 13 people, involving two families, are at a PPS in Maran.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water in Sungai Keratong, Rompin, is still above the danger level at 23.78 m this morning. The danger level is 23m. -Bernama