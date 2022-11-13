Flood evacuees rise in Malacca, drops in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR:The number of flood evacuees in relief centres in Melaka continues to rise while Kedah recorded a drop as of 9 pm.

In PERAK, a relief centre in Dewan Matang Merbau Sungai Tinggi Trong in Larut Matang and Selama was opened at 3 pm today and is housing 10 people from one family from Kampung Permatang Kerian Sungai Tinggi, the district disaster management committee said in a statement today.

Meanwhile the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain alert for all districts in Perak till 10 pm tonight.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees at two centres in Alor Gajah rose to 41 people from 12 families compared to 37 people from 11 families. The centre in Balai Raya Kampung Gadek is housing 11 people from six families, while the remaining 30 people from six families are at Balai Raya Bukit Balai Durian Tunggal, according to the Melaka flood management committee secretariat.

The areas currently hit by floods have increased to nine, Kampung Kuala Sungga Tebong, Kampung Orang Asli Hutan Percha, Kampung Gadek, Kampung Bukit Tambun and Kampung Bukit Balai , Kampung Pengkalan Rama Pantai, Kampung Mata Kucing and Tengkera.

In KEDAH, two centres have been closed as evacuees in the state dropped to 187 people from 43 families as of 8 pm, according to disaster management committee secretariat division head, Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Tok Dik in Kulim district and Surau Batu 18 in Bandar Baharu district closed in the evening after all evacuees returned to their homes, while three other centres in Kulim, Surau Taman Sang Kancil, with 84 people from 19 families, Sungai Seluang Mosque (76 people from 16 families) and SK Sri Limau (27 people from eight families) remained open, he said in a statement tonight.

In KELANTAN, 809 people from 265 families are being housed in six centres, five in Pasir Mas and one in Tanah Merah, as of 7 pm tonight, according to the Social Welfare Department disaster info app.

Meanwhile the Department of Irrigation and Drainage official flood information website reported that only one major river in Kelantan was at danger level, namely Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang with a reading of 9.95 metres (m).

In SELANGOR, state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that they were ready for any flood during the 15th general election, adding that they were on standby based on the weather situation and would use assets like boats and lorries.

He said they would focus on several flood hotspots, including Hulu Langat and Sri Muda.

In TERENGGANU, state Civil Defence Force operations deputy director Mohd Hafiz Asikin said four districts faced high risk of flooding, Kemaman, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu and Besut.

In addition, 30 at-risk locations were identified, including Air Puteh, Seberang Tayor and Bukit Mentok in Kemaman; Pasir Raja and Kuala Jengal in Dungun; along with Kampung Lubok Periuk in Hulu Terengganu.

“We have placed 187 flood monitoring stations, seven cameras and 21 sirens to provide warnings when rivers breach their danger levels,” he added.-Bernama