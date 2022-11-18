Flood forces change in one polling centre in Sepang

SHAH ALAM: Sekolah Rendah Agama Dengkil has been designated as a polling centre for the Sepang parliamentary constituency in place of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Dengkil after the latter was flooded yesterday.

According to a Selangor State Election Office letter, Sepang returning officer Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain had informed them that Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Dengkil was fully submerged in floodwaters yesterday.

As a result, Abd Hamid wrote a letter to them on Nov 17 asking for Sekolah Rendah Agama Dengkil to be used as the new polling centre, according to the State Election Office letter distributed by the Selangor Information Department.

State election director Shafie Taib today sent a letter to the Election Commission (EC) asking it to re-gazette the poling centre.

Sepang is witnessing an eight-cornered fight involving Anuar Basiran of Barisan Nasional, Datuk Seri Rina Harun (Perikatan Nasional), Datin Che Asmah Ibrahim (Pejuang), Raj Munni @ Aiman Athirah Sabu (Pakatan Harapan), Mohd Daud Leong Abdullah (Parti Utama Rakyat), R. Nageswaran (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and independent candidates Mohd Syahrul Amri Mat Sari and M. Muneswaran.-Bernama