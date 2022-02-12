Flood forecast for Pasir Mas, golok in Kelantan tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is forecasting the possibility of floods in Pasir Mas district in Kelantan tomorrow (Dec 3).

A DID statement today said flooding could occur if significant rain continues to fall in the Sungai Golok Basin.

The flood forecast is based on the warning of a continuous rain forecast from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and a simulation from a flood forecast model.

Kampung Kubang Pak Hitam, Kampung Tersang, Kampung Tok Deh and surrounding areas are at risk of being hit by floods from midnight today, while Lubok Gong, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang could be hit from 3 am.

At the Danau Tok Uban jetty and the surrounding area, the risk of flooding starts from 5 am, while in Kampung Bendang Guchil, Kampung Pengkalan Telok, Kampung Gual Pariok and surrounding areas from 8 am.

“Flooding can happen earlier or later than the predicted times. This warning is issued to enable all residents in flood-prone areas to be alert and follow instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,“ according to the statement.