KOTA KINABALU: The flood situation in Sabah continues to improve with more evacuees having returned to their home, leaving only 697 people, involving 179 families, still at relief centres (PPS) as at 8 am today, from 710 people (187 families) yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said only three PPS are still operating in Tenom, accommodating 95 people from 24 families, while the remaining 602 people, from 155 families, are at four PPS in Beaufort.-Bernama