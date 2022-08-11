Flood Mitigation Project procurement process put on hold after Parliament dissolution

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) has put on hold the procurement process related to the off-budget Flood Mitigation Project (2023-2030) after the Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10.

KASA said that also put on hold during the administration of the caretaker government were the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI), Letter of Invitation and Letter of Acceptance (SST) relating to the project, as well as any form of negotiation with contractors or consultants including for the Sungai Langat Flood Mitigation Plan.

“KASA always adheres to the relevant rules during this caretaker government’s administration,” he said in a statement today, referring to a politician’s article about tenders allegedly approved by the caretaker government, which was posted on his website.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 10 announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali on the same day said that the Cabinet led by Ismail Sabri will function as the caretaker government.

However, Mohd Zuki said the caretaker government cannot make any policy decisions even though it can still advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on administrative affairs.-Bernama