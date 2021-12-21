Flood: Rakyat's safety is MAF's priority: Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) places the safety of the people, especially flood victims, as top priority, to ensure that all efforts involving the management of flood disasters can be coordinated in an orderly and effective manner, says Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang(pix).

He said this was not the time for any parties to point fingers, which could disrupt and affect the rescue and evacuation efforts of those affected by the disaster.

“Any effort implemented is based on the concept of ‘Whole Of Government Approach’ to ensure that each agency involved, coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) can be mobilised in an integrated and effective manner.

“If there are any shortcomings in the aspect of flood management, it is the joint-task of all agencies involved to find solutions on improving the operations being implemented now, and in the future,“ he said in a statement today.

Affendi stressed that MAF was committed to performing its secondary duties, especially in assisting the authorities in rescuing victims affected by the flood disaster.

“At the same time, the flood victims involved are also expected to give full cooperation to the security forces for the smooth-running of the operation, and the well-being and safety of all parties involved,“ he said.-Bernama