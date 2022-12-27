Flood situation improves in K’tan, unchanged in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in flood-hit areas in Kelantan improved this morning with a reduction in the number of evacuees, while it remained unchanged in Terengganu, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak.

In KELANTAN, the Kelantan Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said the number of evacuees at relief centres dropped to 718 people from 246 families compared to 1,235 people from 428 families last night.

All of the evacuees were placed at five relief centres in Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts.

In TERENGGANU, the JPBN secretariat, in a statement, said the number of evacuees remained at 138.

Besut is the only district still affected with two PPS still operating, namely at Masjid Kampung La (126 people) and Balairaya Kampung Pantai (12 people).

In PERAK, the JPBN secretariat said the number of evacuees in the Hilir Perak district remained at 62 people from 14 families and they were at the relief centre at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abd Rahman Talib (SMART).

In SABAH, the number of people evacuated in Kota Belud remained at 135 people from 56 families.

The relief centre at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan currently housed 62 people from 26 families, while 73 people from 30 families are placed at Dewan Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa.

There is also no change in the number of residents in coastal areas evacuated due to the king tide phenomenon with 1,454 people from 299 families.

In SARAWAK, 91 people were still housed at Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Lutong in Sebuyau and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Rimba Padi in Serian, the same as recorded last night.-Bernama