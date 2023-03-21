Flood situation in Batu Pahat improves

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Batu Pahat shows a positive development with the number of victims at temporary evacuation centers (PPS) continuing to decrease, as of 8 am today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) a total of 6,740 people are still at 43 PPS, compared to 7,972 people at 44 PPS at 8 pm yesterday.

The PPS with the highest number of evacuees is Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) (SJKC) Li Chun, with 522 victims, followed by SJKC Chong Hwa Kangkar Senangar (402 people) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Medan (399 people).

The weather is forecast to be fine in all 10 districts in the state this morning.

The water in three rivers is still at the warning level, namely at Bekok Dam involving Sungai Bekok (19.09 m), Sembrong Dam at Sungai Sembrong (11.07 m) and Senggarang River in Senggarang (3.23 m).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) was reported to have said that the state government was intensifying its efforts to deal with the stagnant floodwaters phase or “banjir termenung” and hoped the problem could be resolved before the arrival of Ramadan. -Bernama