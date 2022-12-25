Flood situation in four states improving

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak and Sarawak is improving as more residents were allowed to return home this afternoon, while the number of evacuees due to the high tide phenomenon in Sabah continues to rise.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims dropped to 3,908 people from 5,810 people this morning, with all relief centres (PPS) in Setiu have been closed.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said that a total of 30 PPS are still operating in six districts to house 1,182 families, and the weather is reported to be sunny.

It said that 539 flood victims were recorded in Kuala Terengganu, Besut (233), Dungun (575), Marang (76), Hulu Terengganu (1,105) and Kuala Nerus (1,380).

In KELANTAN, some 7,746 people from 2,561 families are taking shelter at 19 PPS in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts this afternoon, compared to 12,786 people from 4,393 families this morning.

The website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ reported that only one major river exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 9.30 metres.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees in Hilir Perak slightly dropped to 62 people from 14 families as of 4 pm, compared to 75 people from 19 families earlier.

The JPBN Secretariat said that the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiang Darat, Bagan Datuk, which previously housed 13 victims from five families, was closed at noon and all residents were allowed to return to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, SARAWAK recorded a significant drop in the number of flood victims to only 84 people from 27 families as of 3 pm, compared to 1,424 people from 381 families this morning.

According to the JPBN Secretariat, only one more PPS is still operating in the state, namely at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Rimba Padi, Serian.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees in Kota Belud remained at 212 people from 77 families. Of the number, 62 people from 28 families were housed at the PPS in Dewan SK Pekan, while 150 people from 49 families were at Dewan Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa.

In the meantime, the number of residents along the coast, especially those living in water villages, who were evacuated due to the high tide phenomenon increased to 1,151 people from 241 families this afternoon compared to 937 people from 207 families in the morning.

A total of 376 from 63 families were relocated to a PPS in Sandakan, 54 people from 15 families to a PPS in Kota Kinabalu, while in Pitas, 721 people from 163 families were evacuated to six PPS.-Bernama