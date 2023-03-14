Flood situation in Johor improving, number of evacuees drops

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor is improving after the number of flood victims seeking shelter at the temporary relief centres continues to see a decline tonight.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the number of victims at 119 relief centres in the three districts affected by the disaster dropped to 37,503 people as of 8 pm, compared to 38,456 people this afternoon.

“The highest number of victims are in Batu Pahat with 37,114 people, followed by Muar (211), Segamat (154) and Tangkak (24),“ read the statement.

JPBN said two rivers in Batu Pahat have breached the danger level, namely the Bekok Dam in Sungai Bekok which is now at 19.39 metres (m) and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.62m) while Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong recorded a reading of 3.33m.

Earlier, Melaka and Pahang have fully recovered from the floods that hit the states since the beginning of this month. -Bernama