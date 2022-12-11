Flood situation in Kelantan still manageable: Fire and Rescue Dept

PASIR MAS: The flood situation in Kelantan is still manageable despite the water level in several major rivers beginning to rise following continuous heavy rain since Thursday.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Zainal Madasin (pix) said several officers and personnel from the nearest fire stations have been deployed to help transfer flood victims to the nearest relief centres.

“So when the water levels begin to rise, we will be prepared. We have already sent our assets like boats and lorries out to rescue flood victims affected by the flood.

“We are also advising the public living near flood-prone areas like Rantau Panjang to quickly move,” he told reporters after inspecting the flood situation in Rantau Panjang here today.

Meanwhile, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan when met at an event in Kota Bharu said his ministry had not received any complaints about a Tenaga Nasional Bhd substation being flooded.

According to the Welfare Department’s ‘Info Bencana’ application, as of 7 pm, there were 809 victims from 265 families in Kelantan housed at six relief centres, namely five in Pasir Mas and one in Tanah Merah.