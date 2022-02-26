Flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan worsens

KUALA TERENGGANU: The second day of floods in Terengganu saw a steep rise in the number of victims as 2,525 people from 712 families were evacuated this morning compared to 1,237 people from 339 families last night.

Twenty-nine more relief centres (PPS) were opened to facilitate the evacuees, bringing the total of operational PPS in five flood-hit districts in the state to 51.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said Dungun became the latest district hit by floods in Terengganu with 69 individuals from 24 families being evacuated to four PPS.

Kemaman recorded the highest number of evacuees with 1,203 people from 328 families at 18 PPS, followed by Hulu Terengganu (650 victims from 196 families at 11 PPS), Setiu (198 victims from 71 families at seven PPS) and Besut (405 victims from 93 families at 11 PPS).

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims had also increased to 853 people (237 families) this morning from 400 people (113 families) last night.

The Social Welfare Department Disaster Info app stated that 21 PPS had been opened in the state, eight each in Tanah Merah and Jeli, four in Kuala Krai and one in Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) portal https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my , reported that the waters at five main rivers in Kelantan had already reached the danger level.

The rivers are Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli; Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah; Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang; Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai; and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.-Bernama