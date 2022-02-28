Flood situation worsens in Kelantan and Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan has continued to rise, with 19,626 evacuees at relief centres (PPS) in the two states this morning compared to 14,521 last night.

In TERENGGANU, the number of victims rose to 11,137 people from 3,177 families at 8 am, compared to 6,963 people from 2,072 families yesterday. They are placed at 157 PPS in eight districts, with 44 in Besut, Setiu (30), Hulu Terengganu (27), Dungun (23), Kemaman (22), Kuala Nerus (eight), Kuala Terengganu (two) and Marang (one).

The Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the weather in most districts in the state was forecast to be good this morning while the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that six rivers were still at the danger level.

The six rivers are Sungai Kemaman and Sungai Tebak in Kemaman, Sungai Nerus (Setiu), Sungai Telemong (Hulu Terengganu), Sungai Dungun (Dungun) and Sungai Terengganu (Kuala Terengganu).

In KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees increased to 8,489 people from 2,750 families at 8 am, compared to 7,558 people from 2,449 families yesterday.

According to the Social Wefare Department (JKM) disaster info application, 68 PPS have been opened in seven districts - 18 in Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai (16), Tanah Merah (14), Jeli (eight), Pasir Puteh (six), Machang (five) and Kota Bharu (one).

The JPS portal reported that three major rivers in Kelantan were at the danger level, namely Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah; Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang; and Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah.-Bernama