Flood victims at relief centres prepare breaking of fast dishes the 'gotong-royong' way

BATU PAHAT: As Muslims around the country welcome the arrival of Ramadan with joy in their homes with family members, 444 flood victims here are still housed in five relief centres.

Siti Zubaidah Kassim, 47, said dealing with the floods and being placed in a relief centre was a yearly routine for her, but this was the first time in her life she was ushering in the fasting month at one.

The native of Kampung Parit Yusuf said she did not expect the flood which occurred on March 1st to last until now, as it usually lasted only for a week or two.

“Although this year’s Ramadan celebration is different from previous years, there is definitely wisdom behind such occurrences, and our sadness is soothed by the spirit of unity among the residents of this relief centre.

“We prepare food for ‘suhoor’ (predawn meal) and for breaking the fast together, the same goes for the tarawih prayers performed at this relief centre, it’s a totally different experience,“ she said when met in the relief centre at Sekolah Agama (SA) Seri Chomel here, today.

When asked about her preparations for Hari Raya, Siti Zubaidah said she didn't think about it as yet, as her primary concern was to head home first.

Meanwhile, Shahidan Bunakair, 72, who is also beginning his Ramadan fast at a relief centre for the first time, hoped that the flood situation would not continue until Hari Raya.

However, he was thankful that he and his family survived the flood, which had reached above chest level when it occurred earlier this month.

In addition to working together to prepare ‘iftar’ (breaking of fast) dishes, the relief centre and two others, namely at SA Seri Bertam and SJKC Hua Min also held tarawih prayers, while the flood victims at SK Seri Medan and Yong Peng Community Hall performed the prayers at nearby mosques and surau. -Bernama